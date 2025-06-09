Radisson Blu invests $173,000 in Nadi communities

Radisson Blu Resort Fiji has injected more than $173,000 into local communities around Nadi in 2025, supporting health, education, sports, and environmental initiatives.

The support was delivered through the resort’s Responsible Business programme, aligned with the Radisson Hotel Group’s global framework focused on community wellbeing, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

A major focus was health and community care, with assistance provided to Nadi Hospital, including air-conditioning servicing, washroom upgrades for the women’s ward, new maternity furniture, medical equipment, and air-conditioning units for specialist wards.

The programme also supported disability organisations, cancer awareness campaigns, kidney health fundraising efforts, and community wellness hubs.

In education, the resort donated computers, laptops, projectors, books, furniture, and learning resources to kindergartens, primary, and secondary schools, alongside water projects, walkways, and boreholes to improve access and safety.

Support was also extended to grassroots sports, including rugby, football, cricket, touch rugby, and athletics, through uniform sponsorships, equipment donations, food support, and event hosting.

Environmental efforts included mangrove planting, community clean-up campaigns, and sustainability awareness activities.

Resort General Manager Charles Homsy says the initiatives reflect Radisson Blu’s strong connection with the communities it serves, made possible through the continued support of its guests.

