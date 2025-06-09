Mahesh Syndicate keeps Diwali traditions alive amid import challenges

As Diwali approaches, Mahesh Syndicate, one of Fiji’s longest-running firework retailers, is once again lighting up the season with a wide range of products despite increasing restrictions and economic pressures.

General Manager of Mahesh Syndicate, Vinay Kumar, confirmed that his store has secured over 50 different types of fireworks this year, including a variety of cakes, fountains, sparklers, and budget-friendly options.

“Due to restrictions, we can only bring in certain categories of fireworks. So to address that, we’ve increased the variety in each category, so our customers will have more choices. We strive to provide a wide range to cater for all the budgets”

Kumar says that firework imports in Fiji have become increasingly complex, particularly post-COVID, with tighter international regulations on items classified as dangerous goods.

Many popular fireworks from decades past, such as woodpeckers, rockets, bangers, moon travellers, and Roman candles, have been banned over the years.

Despite these limitations, Mahesh Syndicate continues to innovate within the boundaries allowed, aiming to balance tradition, safety, and affordability.

Kumar says that this year’s Diwali sales have been a little slower than expected, and he attributes the slowdown to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, which has affected consumer spending across all sectors.

“I think the cost of living crisis is really affecting lots of people’s buying decisions because they need to prioritize there, you know, their Diwali. Whoever celebrates Diwali, they need to prioritize it because the cost of food has gone up, as you know.”

So basically, they’ll have to concentrate on that, decorations, and then whatever’s left over, they’ll spend on fireworks.”

With Diwali falling next Tuesday, Kumar anticipates a busier weekend as shoppers make their final purchases.

Despite challenges, Mahesh Syndicate remains committed to offering high-quality and safer fireworks, investing in better packaging and careful product selection.

Kumar expressed gratitude to the Fijian government for continuing to allow the sale of consumer fireworks during Diwali, something many other countries, like Australia, have banned.

As Mahesh Syndicate prepares to mark its 50th year in 2026, the company hopes to continue its legacy, lighting up Diwali for generations to come

