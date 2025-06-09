Fiji Rum secures silver in Asia spirits' contest

Rum Co. of Fiji’s Lautoka 16-Year-Old has claimed a Silver Medal at the prestigious Asia Spirits Rating Competition.

Matured patiently for sixteen years in small batches, the rum is praised for its depth and sophistication.

It opens with smoky oak aromas, flows into a smooth palate layered with spice and dried fruit, and finishes with a subtle peppered note.

Article continues after advertisement

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Fiji Head of Marketing Etrina Simpson says this reflects sixteen years of patient maturation, meticulous craftsmanship, and the world-class quality of our distillery in Lautoka.

She adds this adds to Rum Co. of Fiji’s impressive record of over 230 international awards.

Simpson adds Lautoka 16-Year-Old continues to lead the brand’s push onto the global stage, showcasing Fiji’s ability to produce premium spirits with culture, heritage, and craftsmanship at their core.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.