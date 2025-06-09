Digicel expands mobile coverage to Lau Group

Digicel Fiji has signed a contract with the Telecommunications Authority of Fiji to deliver mobile and digital connectivity to remote communities in the Lau Group.

TAF Chairman David Eyre says the initiative, part of the government’s Universal Service Obligation programme, will connect underserved areas to essential services, economic opportunities, and digital markets previously out of reach.

Eyre says universal connectivity is a critical enabler of inclusive economic and social development.

He states that the project integrates government-led satellite Wi-Fi infrastructure, including Starlink technology, to reach even the most remote communities.

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive Farid Mohammed says the deployment is a major step toward’s their policy of leaving no one behind in the digital future.

He says connecting remote communities will drive economic growth, improve healthcare and education access, and open doors to financial inclusion for thousands of Fijians.

Mohammed adds the project is a close collaboration between Digicel, TAF, and the Ministry of Finance, with Service Level Agreements ensuring robust, high-quality services suitable for Fiji’s challenging geography.

