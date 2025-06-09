Confidence growing in the stock markets

[File Photo]

Institutional investors have emerged as the key drivers of increased trading activity on the South Pacific Stock Exchange , contributing to renewed momentum and confidence in Fiji’s capital market.

According to SPX Chief Sheraj Obeyeskere, larger investors have become more active and are transacting more frequently, a trend that began in 2024 and has continued into 2025.

He adds that the increased participation by institutional investors is being viewed as a positive development, signalling stronger market confidence and improved liquidity.

SPX Chief says that the rise in institutional activity has coincided with strong corporate performance among listed companies.

“In terms of new investors also, we’ve seen a lot of interest among members of the Fijian public to invest, to come and understand what stock market investment is. New investors investing in the market grew by about 160% to 170% last year compared to the previous year, so that basically means new investors buying shares.”

Market performance indicators also reflected the positive trend.

New retail investor participation rose sharply last year, indicating growing public interest in stock market investment.

SPX said the combination of increased institutional activity, strong corporate performance, and rising investor interest points to growing momentum in the market, providing a solid foundation for the continued development of Fiji’s capital market.

