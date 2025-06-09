BSP’s strength central to Fiji’s economic confidence

The strength and stability of Bank of South Pacific are closely tied to Fiji’s broader economic resilience, according to Fiji Chairman Symon George Brewis-Weston.

Speaking at a recent gathering, Brewis-Weston says the role of a leading financial institution in a small and interconnected economy like Fiji carries national significance.

“In a small and interconnected economy like Fiji’s, the strength of a leading financial institution has direct implications for national stability and economic resilience.”

Brewis-Weston emphasized that BSP’s purpose goes beyond financial performance, focusing instead on building long-term confidence among households, businesses and communities.

“At BSP, our purpose is clear to champion prosperity in Fiji and the region. It is measured not only in financial performance, but in the confidence we help build over time.”

He noted that while the bank refreshed its strategic framework last year, its core values remain unchanged.

Trust, stability and long-term stewardship continue to guide the board’s decisions, particularly in navigating evolving economic, regulatory and technological landscapes.

He added that sound governance requires discipline, vigilance and adaptability.

The board works closely with management to ensure growth is responsibly distributed, capital is protected and risks are carefully managed.

Brewis-Weston also acknowledged the role of regulators and shareholders including the Fiji National Provident Fund in maintaining confidence in Fiji’s financial system.

He says trust remains the institution’s most valuable asset, built over decades through consistent delivery and integrity.

Looking ahead, Brewis-Weston expressed confidence in BSP’s ability to continue supporting Fiji’s economic resilience and shared prosperity, both in stable periods and during times of uncertainty.

