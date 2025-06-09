Agricultural exports hampered by high freight costs

[File Photo]

Deputy Secretary for Agriculture, Dr. Tikini Nakudakuda, says the considerable distance from major trading partners like New Zealand and Australia leads to high freight costs and frequent delivery delays.

Nakudakuda says our geographic isolation is significantly impacting agricultural exports, particularly fresh produce.

Nakudakuda states that these logistical hurdles make it difficult for Fijian agricultural products, especially perishable fruits, to compete effectively in lucrative international markets.

He says they’re working with shipping providers and airlines to explore ways of boosting productivity and increasing the value of Fijian agricultural exports.

“Fiji is geographically isolated, and shipping freight or airline that will be something that the Ministry of Agriculture can look at with the Ministry of Trade. And also our shipping services, our airlines, how can we work together in order to raise productivity or raise the value of agricultural produce reaching New Zealand. Because the faster they reach New Zealand, they hit the premium price.”

The Ministry of Agriculture is set to submit a proposal to the Ministry of Finance, urging a review of the freight constraints currently impacting the sector.

They are specifically calling for collaborative strategies aimed at reducing costs and accelerating shipping for agricultural products.

