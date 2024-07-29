Israel vows to strike back after rocket kills 12

[Source: Reuters]

Israel convened its security cabinet on Sunday to discuss responding to a rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 teenagers and children, and which Israel and the United States blamed on Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

Hezbollah denied responsibility for the attack on Majdal Shams, the deadliest in Israel or Israeli-annexed territory since Palestinian militant group Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault sparked the war in Gaza. That conflict has spread to several fronts and risks spilling into a wider regional conflict.

Israeli jets hit targets in southern Lebanon during the day but a stronger response could follow the security meeting in Tel Aviv convened by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after his return from a visit to Washington.

Israel has vowed retaliation against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The White House on Sunday also blamed Hezbollah for the Majdal Shams strike. “This attack was conducted by Lebanese Hezbollah. It was their rocket, and launched from an area they control,” it said in a statement.

The U.S. said Washington has been in discussions with Israeli and Lebanese counterparts since Saturday’s attack, which it condemned and described as “horrific,” and that it was working on a diplomatic solution.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington stood by Israel’s right to defend itself, but that it did not want further escalation of the conflict, which has seen daily exchanges of fire between the Israeli military and Hezbollah along the border.