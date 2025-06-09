Nationwide programmes planned for Girmit day celebrations

Fiji is gearing up for the 147th anniversary of the arrival of indentured labourers, with a series of nationwide commemorations highlighting history, culture, and the contributions of the Girmitiya community to modern Fiji.

The annual Girmit Day, observed on 15 May, marks the arrival of the first indentured laborers in Fiji in 1879.

This year’s celebrations will be led by the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts under a program designed to expand both public participation and historical awareness.

Multi-Ethnic Affairs Permanent Secretary, Dr Vinesh Kumar says the commemorative schedule includes series of activities leading up to the national observance.

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So we have running competitions within schools. We would be again releasing three stamps this year with post-Fiji that would be along the same. Then we are running a program on 14th of May in the Western Division at University of Fiji.

He says a major programme will also be staged at Syria Park in Nausori.

We would be running a program up at Syria Park, where we have again refurbished the Syria Momentum. So you would understand that one of the ships that had got wrecked up there, there were a number of people that died. So we are refurbishing that Momentum. And then we are also visiting the Dilkusha Home.

The main national commemoration will take place on 15 May at the Fiji Museum.