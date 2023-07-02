At least 51 killed and 32 injured

[Source: BBC News]

A truck rammed into several other vehicles and market traders in western Kenya, killing at least 51 people.

According to the Police, the accident occurred at a location known for vehicle crashes near the Rift Valley town.

Officers at the scene counted 51 bodies, but more people were believed to be trapped in the wreckage.

The Kenya Red Cross Society says on Saturday, 32 people were injured and hospitalized, and it asked Kenyans to donate blood.

It also states that heavy rainfall interrupted rescue efforts and that people were still trapped in wrecked vehicles.