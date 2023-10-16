Successful Car Show draws enthusiastic crowd

Despite the overcast weather, Syndicate Car Show’s president Rizwan Buksh describes the weekend event as a success, attracting an eager crowd of around 4,000 car fans.

Rizwan appreciatively acknowledged the smooth operation of the event, where every detail fell into place nicely, ensuring they wrapped up as planned.

In the midst of the engine noises and the gleam of polished chrome, a substantial 120 participants showcased their automotive creations, turning the venue into a rolling art exhibit.

Buksh’s excitement extends to the introduction of something fresh and innovative at the show.

“For syndicate it was the first time we did the hall of fame awards, so hall of fame awards is too acknowledge the car enthusiasts these were the people who are in the car industry and they have been upgrading and fixing their cars in the 1970s and we bought them on the day and we acknowledge them.”

Looking towards December, the car show president dropped a subtle hint about upcoming plans being quietly developed behind the scenes, with the team currently in the planning stage for their next automotive event.