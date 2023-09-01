Harris departs Drua for Rebels

[Source: Supplied]

Assistant Coach Brad Harris will leave the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in October.

In a press statement, the Drua reveals Harris will be joining the Melbourne Rebels.

Harris, who is currently at the Rugby World Cup with the Flying Fijians has been with the Drua since its inception.

He has played an integral role in the team and contributed immensely to the Drua’s successes in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition, culminating in a first ever finals appearance in 2023.

Fijian Drua Chief Executive Mark Evans says Harris has done an outstanding job with the Drua with his coaching skills.

Evans adds they understand his reasons behind the move.

The Drua is now looking for possible candidates to replace Harris in the coaching team.

Meanwhile,the Drua will play seven home games next season.