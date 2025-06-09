Byrne hails Rawaqa as key piece in structure

[file photo]

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says the addition of Ifereimi Rawaqa to the national coaching staff is a major boost as Fiji prepares for its next international cycle.

Byrne emphasized that Rawaqa’s expertise, presence, and experience as a former Flying Fijian and Fijian Drua coach will significantly strengthen the team’s contact and collision work.

Byrne says Rawaqa’s arrival provides crucial support for forwards coach Graham Dewes

Article continues after advertisement

“He’ll be able to assist Graeme. Forwards coaching role in international games is a big role and so for Ifereimi to be able to come in and use his expertise in that area… I think Graeme will benefit greatly from that.”

He adds that Rawaqa’s influence will help create consistency in how the contact area is coached across Fiji’s rugby system.

Rawaqa, newly appointed as Assistant Forwards and National Contact (Collision) Coach, said he is honored by the opportunity.

“I’m so grateful for the appointment and the trust shown. It’s an honour to be part of Fiji right now. I’m looking forward to working with players and coaches.”

The former national lock and Drua women head coach steps into a role expected to shape Fiji’s physical edge, while also helping align high-performance standards across all levels of the game.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.