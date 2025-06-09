Pumas wary of Flying Fijians

Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi has singled out Fiji as one of the most intriguing challenges in the Pumas’ Rugby World Cup 2027 pool, stressing that knockout calculations matter far less than preparation and performance on the day.

Argentina and Fiji are drawn together in the same pool for the expanded 24-team World Cup in Australia, alongside Spain and Canada, setting up a potential blockbuster clash between two sides known for their physicality and attacking flair.

While much has been made about possible knockout pathways under the new round-of-16 format, Contepomi downplayed the importance of trying to predict quarterfinal opponents.

Article continues after advertisement

“Logic often doesn’t prevail in World Cups, so that doesn’t worry me too much,” Contepomi said when asked about whether one side of the draw might be more favourable than another. This is the part you can’t control, which is the group you’re in and the bracket you’re in.”

The former Argentina international said Fiji remain a dangerous opponent regardless of how the draw unfolds, dismissing any suggestion that his side would look to manipulate finishing positions to avoid tougher matchups later in the tournament.

“Now that you know for sure what this group and bracket look like, you can plan, schedule, study, and then be your best version at the World Cup. There’s not much more to do than that. You can like one path or another, but that’s not how World Cups work. If you want to go far, you have to beat whoever is in front of you.”

Contepomi also rejected the idea that Argentina would ever consider easing off against a team like Fiji to influence their route through the knockout stages.

“If we want to go somewhere else in the draw, what, finish second and lose against Fiji? I don’t think so.”

With nearly two years remaining before the tournament kicks off, Argentina and Fiji are both expected to use upcoming international windows to build depth and cohesion, knowing that their pool meeting could have major implications in what promises to be one of the most unpredictable World Cups yet.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.