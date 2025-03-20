Bazeley expects exciting match from Fiji side

All Whites coach Darren Bazeley.

All Whites coach Darren Bazeley is anticipating an exciting challenge from the Fiji Bula Boys in their upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier semifinal.

He says he is aware that Fiji Coach Rob Sherman has been preparing his side thoroughly for quite some time and the Fijians won’t easily give up.

Despite being considered favourites, Bazeley says the New Zealand side respects their opponents.

“We’ve watched quite a lot of their previous and we know quite a lot of their players. We’re expecting a good, tough game.”

The coach knows anything can happen in football, and Fiji has strengths that can cause problems.

The All Whites take on Fiji tomorrow at 6pm.

