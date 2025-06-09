Volmer applauds Bulai’s efforts to support local athletes

Long jump veteran Eugene Volmer has praised the efforts of a fellow athlete who is raising funds to support preparations for national duties by securing much-needed sporting equipment.

Volmer says Pacific Games gold medalist Deborah Bulai’s initiative to raise funds for athletes of Bullet Academy United speaks volumes about her character and deep love for the sport.

Bulai, who won gold for Fiji at the 2023 Pacific Games, is also a coach at Bullet Academy United.

He noted that it is uncommon for athletes to take the initiative to organize such fundraisers and commended Bulai for going above and beyond to support fellow athletes.

“I think it’s a great thing, what’s she’s doing, going out of her way to trying to fundraise. It’s great to see an athlete doing what they can to help other athletes.”

Volmer is also calling on stakeholders and former national representatives to lend their support to Bulai’s cause.

Those wishing to contribute can make donations through Bulai’s GoFundMe page titled “Throwing for the Future: Support Fiji Athletes.”

