Youth risks worry leaders

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is concerned about rising risks among young people. Gender-based violence, drug abuse, and public health threats are growing.

Youth Minister Jese Saukuru is urging youths to follow the Vanua, the protocols, procedures, and taboos that teach respect for brothers, sisters, uncles, and aunties.

He states these values define iTaukei identity and must not be ignored.

“I am pleading with our youths to continue following what the vanua has in store for us, the protocols, procedures, and taboos that teach respect for our brothers and sisters, our uncles and aunties. These values define who we are as iTaukei, and we must never cross lines that would challenge our identity and cultural foundation.”

Saukuru warns that irresponsible behaviour could have long-term consequences for Fiji.

He outlined the ongoing threat of HIV and AIDS. Young people, he states, are key to protecting the nation’s wellbeing.

The Minister also raised concerns over drug abuse. He notes it is causing serious mental health issues among youths.

Saukuru is calling on young people to reject drugs, respect cultural values, and take responsibility for their actions. He adds that the future strength of Fiji rests in the hands of its youth.

