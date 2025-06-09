Wetter, warmer months ahead

Fiji is expected to experience wetter and warmer conditions over the coming months due to a weak La Niña affecting the Pacific.

The Fiji Meteorological Service said rainfall this month was likely to be above normal in the Western and Central Divisions. Normal to above-normal rainfall is forecast for the Northern and Eastern Divisions and Rotuma.

The weather office states these wet conditions are expected to continue through to March, increasing the risk of flooding, particularly in low-lying areas.

Article continues after advertisement

It says La Niña usually brings higher rainfall during Fiji’s wet season while temperatures are also expected to stay above average.

Both daytime and night-time temperatures are forecast to remain higher than normal across the country.

With the cyclone season now underway, Fiji could experience one to two cyclones. The Weather Office warns that even weaker weather systems may still produce heavy rainfall.

Members of the public are being advised to stay informed and take simple steps to prepare including clearing drains and securing their homes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.