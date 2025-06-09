Wellness centers now part of national food policy

Fiji has boosted efforts to combat non-communicable diseases following the end of a five-year partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The project for Prevention and Control of NCDs phase two concluded at a seminar in Suva on Friday.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu states the partnership has strengthened health systems.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that including the Wellness Centre in the National Food Taskforce allows health concerns to be considered in national food policy.

The project set up Wellness Promoting Systems across the country and developed Standard Operating Procedures for screening. Motivational Interviewing, a counselling approach to support lifestyle changes, was added to national training for health professionals.

More than 200 workplaces implemented health promotion plans. Digital tools allowed analysis of over 3,000 employee health screenings.

JICA Fiji Office Resident Representative Yumi Kimura states that Japan continues to support Fiji’s health sector.

She adds that Fiji’s approach shows strong cross-sector collaboration. Kimura highlights a recent grant agreement signed on February 19 to provide more health and medical equipment.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.