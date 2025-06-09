Warmer ocean temperatures expected in Fiji through April

Photo taken from Beqa Lagoon Resort

Fiji is expected to experience warmer-than-normal ocean temperatures over the next three months. This increase raises the risk of coral bleaching and could influence fishing patterns across the country’s waters.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says a weakening La Niña remains in place, with conditions expected to transition towards ENSO-neutral in early 2026.

Scientific Officer Douglas Fong says sea surface temperatures around Fiji were already warmer than average in December. Some southern waters recorded anomalies of up to two degrees Celsius.

Article continues after advertisement

Fong says warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures are likely to persist across the Fiji Group from February to April.

“The 12-weeks coral bleaching outlook is at alert level 1 for waters in the Coral Coast and Northern, Central and Eastern Divisions, with a warning status present for the rest of Fiji waters.”

He adds that the 29-degree Celsius warm pool, a key indicator for tuna activity, is expected to shift south of its normal position within Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

This shift could impact fishing operations across the country.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.