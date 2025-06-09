WAF urges Fijians to store water

[file photo]

The Water Authority of Fiji has issued an important advisory for all customers to prepare for potential disruptions in water supply due to an approaching low-pressure weather system.

This follows the report from the Fiji Meteorological Service that a low-pressure system near the Solomon Islands is expected to intensify into a Tropical Disturbance by today.

This development may affect weather conditions across Fiji, potentially impacting water services.

Article continues after advertisement

In response, WAF is encouraging households to store sufficient water to last at least two to three days.

The authority emphasizes the importance of early preparation to ensure families have an adequate water supply during this period.

Residents are advised to take this precaution seriously and stockpile water to safeguard against any temporary shortages caused by the impending weather system.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.