Unlicensed pharmacy practices exposed

Allegations that some pharmacies are operating without a registered pharmacist present are raising red flags across the health sector.

The Fiji Pharmaceutical Society states that the practice violates the Fiji Pharmacy Profession Act and undermines professional standards meant to protect consumers.

Society President Priyanka Prasad warns that allowing unqualified staff to dispense or advise on medication poses direct health risks to the public.

Prasad stresses that the absence of qualified pharmacists could lead to incorrect treatment.

“When the public receives medical information from untrained professionals or practitioners that are unlicensed, there is risk of incorrect treatment and dangerous medicine combinations which they can end up with.”

Prasad adds the public has the right to know whether a qualified pharmacist is on duty.

“Pharmacists are trained to assess symptoms and provide counseling for minor ailments. They check for drug interactions and ensure treatments that are safe and effective. And they also provide clinical consultations within their scope.”

Fiji Medical Association President Dr Alipate Vakamocea said such practices put patients at risk and undermine trust in healthcare service.

“It puts the patients or customers coming to that pharmacy at risk. It’s almost like a patient going to a doctor’s clinic and you don’t have a registered doctor there. So it is a risk to the people using those services.”

Dr Vakamocea is calling for stronger compliance and increased public awareness to ensure patient safety remains a priority.

FBC has reached out to the Fiji Pharmacy Profession Board, which has yet to comment on the matter.

