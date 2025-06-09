Tuiketei invites formal complaints, offers mediation over allegations

The Miss Fiji Pageant has invited parties raising concerns about its operations to lodge formal complaints, saying it remains open to mediation and roundtable discussions to address any grievances.

Pageant Director Ana Tuiketei says they were surprised by allegations that surfaced publicly following the announcement of Fiji’s representative to the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant earlier this week.

She said that while the claims were unexpected, the organisation is prepared to engage constructively through established processes.

Tuiketei adds that all contestants and chaperones were provided with details of the pageant’s grievance redress mechanism, which outlines how concerns, including those related to racism, bullying or misconduct, can be formally submitted and investigated.

“We welcome the formal registration of any complaints, along with supporting evidence, so they can be assessed fairly and equally under our procedures,”

She adds that the pageant also offered mediation as a means of resolving disputes, particularly in relation to contractual interpretations or misunderstandings.

The official states this option is clearly stipulated in contestant contracts and is designed to ensure issues are addressed transparently and amicably.

In addition, the Miss Fiji Pageant said it would welcome a roundtable discussion involving concerned parties, medical professionals and other stakeholders if they wish to pursue dialogue outside formal complaint channels.

According to organisers, no formal grievances have been lodged to date, and no incidents of racism or bullying have been recorded since the pageant began.

However, they emphasised that any official complaint received would be treated seriously and investigated according to policy.

