Tropical Depression to bring heavy rain and strong winds

Tropical Disturbance TD03F has been upgraded to Tropical Depression TD03F and remains slow moving to the northeast of Vanuatu.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says TD03F continues to have a low potential of developing into a tropical cyclone.

Tropical Depression TD03F remains slow moving over open waters to the northeast of Vanuatu.

The system is currently tracking southeastward between Fiji and Vanuatu and is forecast to enter Fiji waters tomorrow.

The associated active trough of low pressure continues to affect the country with overcast conditions and occasional rain.

Persistent heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding, particularly as soils are already saturated from ongoing rainfall.

TD03F is anticipated to track eastwards into Fiji waters tomorrow, and exit the group through the Lau Group by later Wednesday.

Rainfall continues to persist over the group and increasing from tomorrow as TD03F approaches the Fiji group from the West and generally affecting the country the country till Wednesday.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says this continues to increases the risk of flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas, including downstream of major rivers and along small streams and possibly the major rivers across the country.

Winds becoming possibly strong northerly winds, averaging around 50 km/hr with gusts up to 70 km/hr, are expected to affect the northern parts of Vanua Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups, northern Lau and Lomaiviti Groups from tomorrow through Wednesday as TD03F moves closer to the country.

Weather is expected to improve from Thursday.

The Fiji Meteorological Service will continue to monitor this weather event and update warnings and forecasts accordingly.

The public is advised to remain alert, monitor official weather updates, and take necessary precautions during this period of unsettled weather.

