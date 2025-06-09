Tropical Cyclone Urmil forms in south Pacific

Tropical Depression 09F has now intensified into Tropical Cyclone Urmil, becoming the first named system of the 2025–2026 Tropical Cyclone Season.

Earlier today, the Fiji Meteorological Service had indicated the system was strengthening and expected to reach cyclone intensity within hours as it tracked south of Vanuatu.

As of the latest update, Tropical Cyclone Urmil is located near 18.6 degrees South and 167.8 degrees East, approximately 110 kilometres south-southwest of Port Vila, or about 1,010 kilometres west of Nadi.

The system is moving south-southeast at around 10 kilometres per hour.

While the cyclone’s centre remains well west of Fiji, associated rainbands and strong to gusty winds are expected to affect parts of the country.

Strong wind warnings remain in force for the Yasawa and Mamanuca waters, as well as southwest Viti Levu, with heavy rainfall alerts in place for the Western Division and Kadavu.

Authorities continue to monitor the system closely and are urging the public to stay updated with official forecasts and advisories.

