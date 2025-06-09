Transnational crime crackdown gets boost

Fiji and the United States have renewed their commitment to fighting transnational crime. The focus is on the growing threat of illicit drugs.

US Embassy Chief Law Enforcement Officer Samuel Holland and DEA officials Colin Hart and Doug Sullivan met Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu. They discussed ways to strengthen cooperation on drug trafficking and related crimes.

Holland said the US would expand training at the DEA Academy. He adds support will also cover drug awareness and demand reduction programs.

Article continues after advertisement

Commissioner Tudravu reiterated that the Fiji Police Force values strong international partnerships.

He adds that fighting the global drug trade requires coordinated action across borders.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.