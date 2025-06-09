Trafficking failures spark urgent action

Fiji remains under scrutiny over its response to human trafficking after failing to meet minimum standards in the 2025 US Trafficking in Persons Report.

Despite this, authorities insist that efforts are underway to close gaps in prevention, protection and prosecution.

IOM Chief of Mission Solomon Kantha points out that trafficking continues to affect vulnerable people across society, raising concerns about enforcement, coordination, and long-term protection for victims.

He adds that IOM has been closely involved in assisting victims of trafficking, including foreign crew members exploited on fishing vessels operating in the region.

“Trafficking impacts everyone in society. It affects young children, teenagers, older people, and working-class communities. It does not target one specific group it affects all.”

Kantha states repatriation and victim support remain a core part of the organization’s work in Fiji.

“One key target in the national action plan is the development of Fiji’s national referral mechanism, so that when a victim is identified, there is a clear process for who they are referred to, what support is provided, and how investigations and prosecutions are strengthened.”

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu explained that the system, while designed specifically for trafficking cases has the potential to be adapted to track other local crimes.

The IOM said it would continue supporting police operations and public awareness efforts as Fiji works to address the shortcomings highlighted in the report, with authorities under pressure to deliver results beyond policy frameworks.

