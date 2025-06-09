Strong bonds drive Drua Development ahead of final outing

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Development player Garlen Peace says the strong connection within the squad has been one of the most rewarding parts of his time with the team as they prepare for their final game together tomorrow.

Peace, who joined the squad later than most of the players, says he was quickly welcomed by both teammates and staff, making it easier for him to settle into the Drua environment.

He adds that the positive culture within the group has helped build strong relationships among the players during their time together.

“Coming in late, the boys were very welcoming. The staff also took me on board and immersed me into the culture, and I’m just loving every step of it.”

Peace also highlighted the opportunity to spend time learning from members of the Drua’s main squad, saying his goal has been to absorb as much knowledge as possible from the experienced players.

As the Development side prepares for its final outing this weekend, Peace says the bond within the squad will make the occasion even more meaningful before the players return to their respective clubs.

They meet Ba Rugby at 12.30pm at 4R Govind Park in Ba before the Drua hosts Brumbies at 3.35pm.

You can watch the Drua vs Brumbies LIVE on FBC Sports.

