Brumbies brace for Drua challenge in Ba

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will provide another tough test for the ACT Brumbies when the two sides meet in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season this Saturday in Ba.

The Brumbies arrive in Fiji with momentum on their side after a strong start to the campaign, but are expecting a difficult encounter against the Drua on home soil.

The match will mark the Drua’s first ever Super Rugby fixture at 4R Electrical Govind Park.

Brumbies head coach Stephen Larkham says his side understands the challenge that awaits them.

“Another challenging game for us. We’ve had a pretty good run into the season, four rounds in and three from four so far, but this is going to be a significant challenge for us.”

Larkham says the team has made a few adjustments to its lineup but remains confident heading into the clash.

“We’ve got a few changes to our starting 23, but the boys are excited. We’ve had a good day of travel today, but ready for the game on Saturday.”

The Brumbies will be looking to continue their strong form after a loss to the Reds last week, while the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua aim to defend their home ground in front of what is expected to be a packed crowd in Ba.

The game kicks off at 3.35pm tomorrow, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports via the Walesi set top box.

