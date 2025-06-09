Fiji Tourism Convention addresses key industry challenge

[File Photo]

Labour shortages, delays in investment plans, and hotel capacity constraints are currently hindering tourism development in Fiji.

However, these challenges are expected to soon become a thing of the past, as the 3rd Fiji Tourism Convention is currently underway at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa in Denarau, Nadi.

This was highlighted by Convention Chair Jenny Seeto during her address at the event’s opening ceremony this morning.

Seeto says the convention serves as an important platform to uplift the tourism industry, discuss solutions to key challenges, and explore better ways forward for the sector.

The two-day event, which is expected to attract around 300 participants, including hoteliers, tour operators, community representatives, regional tourism associations, development partners, academia, and government agencies, will allow the tourism sector to reflect on and reimagine its future direction.

“Today marks an important day for our tourism sector, a sector that continues to be the backbone of our economy, a catalyst for job creation, and a platform for strengthening our identity as a people. The Fiji Tourism Convention is more than just an annual gathering; it is our collective space to reflect, recalibrate, and reimagine the direction of tourism in Fiji.”

Seeto highlighted that despite ongoing challenges, the tourism sector has continued to thrive due to strong collective efforts.

She adds that with just under one million visitor arrivals recorded last year, the industry’s performance is a testament to its resilience and success, and that continued unity will drive further growth in the future.

