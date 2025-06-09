Tourism Minister reaffirms confidence in Fiji’s fight against drugs

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, says Fiji remains united and determined in its fight against drug-related crimes, emphasizing that the nation’s security agencies are fully aware of the challenges and are working collaboratively to address them.

His comments follow recent reports of two Fijians charged with drug possession in Australia, as well as a major drug interception case in Fiji earlier in 2024 involving more than four tonnes of illicit substances.

Gavoka acknowledged that while the tourism industry continues to work closely with the Fiji Police Force and other stakeholders to strengthen border and airport security, the public must also recognize the broader picture.

“The police and the whole country are aware of the threats, and I’m not pessimistic about the outcome. We will overcome this.”

However, the Minister also appealed to the media to report responsibly on issues affecting Fiji’s image abroad.

“Sometimes the headlines about drugs and HIV create a negative perception. This is the most beautiful country in the world. Visitors are coming here in droves, and we must remember that Fiji’s story is also one of beauty, resilience, and warmth.”

He reiterated that while drug enforcement remains a top national priority, it is equally important to continue promoting the positive aspects that make Fiji one of the world’s leading tourism destinations.

