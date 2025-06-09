Tourism Fiji China secures major group bookings

Tourism Fiji China has secured two major corporate incentive groups, including food and agriculture leader Snow Valley, which selected Fiji to reward its top sales performers.

The program featured high-end experiences across Nadi, Denarau, and the Mamanuca Islands, with stays at Sofitel Fiji and Sheraton Tokoriki. Support was coordinated by Tourism Fiji, Fiji Airports, and local resorts.

Tailored activities, such as a Captain Cook sunset cruise and a visit to the Fiji Culture Village, reinforced Fiji’s status as a premier experience-driven destination.

This initiative serves as a strong case study for China’s corporate market, proving Fiji’s capacity to host medium-to-large incentive groups.

