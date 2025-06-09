Tourism body urges liquor law reform

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association is calling for urgent reform of Fiji’s liquor laws, saying the current legislation is outdated and does not reflect modern communities or the growing tourism industry.

The Association says the existing system allows some liquor outlets to operate close to residential areas with limited oversight, creating public order concerns for families and businesses.

At the same time, hotels face stricter requirements, including annual license renewals and higher fees, despite being among the most regulated operators.

Article continues after advertisement

The Association is urging authorities to update the Liquor Act to ensure fair regulation, stronger enforcement and a level playing field for all operators.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.