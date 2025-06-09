Tourism and aviation sectors see strong growth

[Minitstry of Tourism/Facebook]

Tourism and aviation sectors have seen steady progress this year, with growing visitor numbers and renewed international confidence.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for tourism says Viliame Gavoka says major hotel and resort developments underway across the country, saying these investments are set to create jobs and further boost Fiji’s tourism offering in the years ahead.

Amid global uncertainties, Gavoka reassured travellers that Fiji remains a safe and welcoming destination.

“Together, we have strengthened our skies, welcomed more visitors, and reaffirmed Fiji as a destination known for warmth, friendliness, and world-class hospitality.”

Gavoka adds that the Commercial Use of Marine Areas Bill has been tabled in Parliament and is under public consultation.

He states that consultations are also underway on a harmonised Civil Aviation Bill and Fiji’s first comprehensive Tourism Bill, aimed at future-proofing the sector.

In his New Year message, he encouraged Fijians to reflect with gratitude and look ahead with determination.

