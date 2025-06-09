Tinai graduates as police officer after tough sacrifice

New Police recruit, Mereseini Tinai [Photo: FILE]

What was one of the hardest decisions of her life has become one of her proudest achievements for young Mokani, Bau, Tailevu woman Mereseini Tinai, who recently graduated as part of Fiji Police Recruit Batch 68.

Speaking to FBC News, Tinai shared that she made the difficult choice to attend her police recruitment interview on the same day as her late father’s funeral last year.

She says at the time, she never imagined she would be selected to join the Fiji Police Force, and is grateful for the opportunity to now serve the people of Fiji.

Tinai says she was studying at the Fiji National University when she came across an advertisement calling for police recruits and decided to apply.

She says after 16 weeks of rigorous training, she has now graduated and is thankful to God for giving her the strength to endure the demanding programme.

Tinai says some of the challenges included early morning routines and strict dietary requirements during training, but perseverance helped her push through.

She will be based in Nausori and says this marks a new beginning for her and her fellow graduates, as they prepare to serve and assist the public.

Meanwhile, Acting Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga says the 16-week training programme has equipped the new officers with essential knowledge across all phases of police policy.

“16 weeks of all phases of policies, and all the knoledge that they are required to go out there. I know it’s the basic, but that is the bedrock of the further courses that will now build on top of that”

He says while the policies taught are foundational, they will play a critical role in preparing the officers for further training and career development within the Fiji Police Force.

