Teachers urged to rethink classroom teaching

The Fiji Teachers Registration Authority and Ministry of Education are taking steps to transform teaching across Fiji.

Ratu Kadavulevu School Principal Ilaisa Tukana Waqalala states the 2025 Education Congress addressed the real challenges teachers face in classrooms today.

Waqalala adds the Congress introduced practical strategies, helping educators close learning gaps and adapt to modern teaching demands.

“We have to resort to other ways. We need to go with a change. We need to change ourselves. We need to change the way we think. And we need to change how we operate. Especially running an institution like RKS, QVS. So, we have no choice but to change. And to change, we need to come and attend this kind of workshop, where we can get information, where we can be informed.”

Waqalala emphasizes that continuous learning and leadership growth are key to improving student outcomes.

FTRA Chief Executive Sangeeta Singh says the event also helps teachers meet professional development requirements.

“In order to renew teacher registration in Fiji, teachers are expected to at least complete minimum 20 hours of professional development.”

By equipping educators with practical skills and updated knowledge, the 2025 Education Congress aims to transform teaching, close learning gaps and create a forward-looking education system.

The 2025 Education Congress united Fiji’s educators and stakeholders to upskill teachers under the theme “Transforming Education: Closing Gaps, Connecting Minds and Shaping Tomorrow.”

