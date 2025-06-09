Targeted policies keep Fiji’s economy stable says Prasad

The government says Fiji’s economy remains in a very strong position.

Speaking on the state of the economy, Government MP and NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad says targeted actions since the administration took office have strengthened growth.

He adds that increased social welfare allowances and new support schemes have helped ease cost-of-living pressures for ordinary Fijians.

“Well, as I said, the fundamentals in the economy are very strong. And it has not just become strong by itself. We took deliberate government policy actions,” Prasad said.

He highlighted tax reforms, better compliance, and tighter control of spending as key contributors to the country’s economic growth.

The economy is also supported by higher consumer and investor confidence, and recent fiscal consolidation efforts, he said.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says renewed investments are expected this year.

“So we’re looking forward to 2026 in terms of investment in trade. There are some exciting events coming up for domestic investors to enter new markets in the region and abroad,” Chetty said.

The government reiterated that ongoing public sector projects continue to reinforce its positive view of the economy.

