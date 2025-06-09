Tanoa Plaza diverts 32 tonnes of waste from landfill

[Supplied]

Tanoa Plaza Hotel has diverted 32 tonnes of recyclable waste from landfill over the past decade, setting a benchmark for sustainable urban hospitality in Fiji and the Pacific.

Pacific Recycling Foundation has recognised Tanoa Plaza Hotel for its leadership in responsible waste management, after the hotel partnered with Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited to consistently segregate and recycle waste that would otherwise have ended up at the Naboro landfill.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo says the initiative proves that even space-limited city hotels can play a significant role in environmental protection through long-term commitment and practical action.

Beyond recycling, Tanoa Plaza Hotel has introduced a garden-to-table approach using on-site produce, reduced single-use plastics by replacing bottled water with floor-based dispensers, and implemented visible waste-sorting systems across guest, conference, and staff areas to reinforce environmental awareness.

The hotel has also collaborated with PRF on recycling awareness programmes and initiatives supporting Fiji’s Collection Pillars of Recycling, contributing to the wider national recycling ecosystem.

General Manager Mere Rakoroi says the hotel’s sustainability efforts are guided through the Reddy Foundation, ensuring environmental commitments translate into measurable action.

PRF says Tanoa Plaza Hotel’s approach demonstrates how private sector leadership can drive meaningful change in waste reduction and sustainability.

