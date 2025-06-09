Suva prison to be relocated to Naboro

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Corrections Service is planning to relocate the Suva Prison as part of a major infrastructure overhaul aimed at addressing overcrowding, flooding and outdated facilities.

Acting Commissioner of Corrections Auta Moceisuva says most correctional facilities were built during the colonial era and fall short of modern international standards, including the Mandela Rules adopted by the United Nations.

Moceisuva confirms that discussions are now focused on relocating the Suva Prison to Naboro, as the current facility is no longer fit for purpose.

Built in 1912 to house 235 inmates, the prison now accommodates around 340 prisoners -nearly 45 percent above its original capacity.

He says the ageing infrastructure cannot sustain the current inmate population.

He adds that during periods of heavy rain, low-lying areas within the prison compound flood, forcing officers to move inmates to safer areas.

Sewer systems have also been known to overflow during bad weather, raising health and safety concerns.

Moceisuva admits temporary fixes were attempted in previous years, but the problems have continued to worsen.

He says the only long-term solution is to relocate the entire facility.

The proposed move to Naboro would allow for the development of a modern, self-sustaining correctional facility designed to meet international standards.

Moceisuva adds that the current site near Walu Bay sits on prime land, which could be redeveloped for investment purposes, potentially generating revenue for the government.

The relocation plan forms part of broader efforts to modernise Fiji’s correctional infrastructure and improve conditions for both inmates and officers.

