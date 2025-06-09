Survivor, Love Island back with hundreds of crew

Fiji continues to attract major international TV productions.

Survivor will return for its 11th season, while Love Island is set to film its eighth season in the country.

Film Fiji CEO Jone Robertson states returning crews show confidence in Fiji’s systems, workforce and ability to handle complex productions. About 600 crew members will work in Fiji for Survivor over five months.

Robertson highlights that strong coordination with the Ministry of Immigration, Customs, FRCS and local service providers is essential.

He says Fiji’s safe environment and stunning locations make filming easier than in many other countries.

“We’ve had an employment of just over 900 local crew, and these are core crew members. This is not the offshore where service providers are engaged, security, and so on and so forth. Those are more crew members who will be engaged, but from service providers.”

Formal agreements and MOUs between Film Fiji and government agencies streamline permits and approvals. Robertson points out that this process builds trust and encourages producers to return repeatedly.

Over 900 local crew members were directly employed this past year, with hundreds more benefiting from supporting services.

Robertson adds that growing local participation while keeping high international standards is key.

He acknowledged the immigration department for its ongoing support, noting its cooperation is vital for Fiji to stay competitive in global production.

Robertson adds that Fiji combines safety, natural beauty and strong government partnership, making it a top destination for international film projects and a source of local jobs.

