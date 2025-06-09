Surge in online sextortion

[File Photo]

Online image abuse, harassment and sextortion are increasing in Fiji. Women are filing complaints each week over the non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

Online Safety Commission Commissioner Filipe Batiwale said online harms such as image-based abuse, impersonation and sextortion are becoming more common.

He said the issue has gained attention following major court cases involving blackmail and the exploitation of individuals through the distribution of intimate images.

Some of the images, he noted have been fabricated using artificial intelligence.

“This growing concern has led to the term technology-facilitated gender-based violence or TFGBV. Online or digital violence includes but is not limited to image-based abuse such as the non-consensual sharing of intimate images or recordings, whether they are real or generated through artificial intelligence or deep fakes.”

Batiwale said his office receives weekly complaints, mainly from women threatened with or subjected to the sharing of intimate content on social media platforms.

He assured victims that the Commission can assist by working to remove harmful material.

With consent, cases can also be referred to the Fiji Police Force and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for investigation or possible prosecution.

Batiwale said outreach efforts are ongoing across urban, rural and maritime communities.

Awareness sessions and training are delivered in English and vernacular languages to widen public understanding of online safety risks.

