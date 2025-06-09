Sugar giant powers Ra’s rural economy

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Shiv Raj Associates, part of the JS Raj Group, runs Fiji’s largest cane harvesting and transport operation.

It supports thousands of farmers and their families in Ra.

Assistant Minister for Justice Ratu Josaia Niudamu acknowledged the business’s growth.

He noted that from a small Namuimada shop in 1952, the group expanded into ShopPlus supermarkets and community markets, with sugar remaining its core.

“It also operates the largest cane harvesting and transportation operation in the country, contributing significantly to supporting the sugar cane industry, a backbone of livelihoods for many families in Fiji. While we continue to grow as a business, we have never forgotten our roots or the people who helped us rise.”

At the Nalawa complex opening, Ratu Josaia commended cane workers, saying their support is vital and success means nothing without uplifting local communities.

Despite challenges in Fiji’s sugar industry, the Minister adds that Shiv Raj shows that private initiative can sustain rural economies and help farming families.

