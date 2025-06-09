Student recruitment agencies told to cease operations

[Photo: FILE]

The Higher Education Commission Fiji has issued a directive that all student recruitment agencies operating in Fiji must cease operations immediately and contact the HECF to formally register.

HECF’s review found that the current environment for student recruitment is fragmented and inadequately regulated, with many agencies operating outside legal and institutional frameworks.

This has led to systemic non-compliance, exposing students and parents to significant risks, undermining the constitutional right to education, and compromising Fiji’s reputation in the global education sector.

Under the Higher Education Act 2008, HECF is mandated to safeguard national interests, protect student welfare, and uphold the integrity of higher education in Fiji.

The HECF will now move to establish a structured policy framework to restore order, ensure compliance, and coordinate regulation with key government agencies.

HECF advises all student recruitment agencies to suspend operations immediately and comply with registration requirements.

Students and parents are urged to verify the legitimacy of any education placement services before making financial commitments and may contact the HECF offices for referencing.

