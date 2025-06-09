Strong investor interest drives Fiji’s tourism and energy sectors

Investment activity in Fiji has increased this year, with Investment Fiji recording a rise in interest from both local and international investors across several key sectors of the economy.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says inquiries have been received from investors in more than 50 countries, with the total number of managed projects now exceeding 200.

Chetty says a major focus now is ensuring investors can move quickly from interest to implementation.

“So the one thing is how fast do we get investors to start their projects — getting the necessary approvals sorted out, working with resource owners and ensuring everybody has buy-in on those projects. A lot of investors appreciate that process.”

He says investment has been driven mainly by tourism demand, energy developments and aviation-related projects, along with infrastructure plans announced by state-owned enterprises.

While the rise in investment is a positive sign for economic growth, Chetty notes that it has also placed pressure on approval processes, infrastructure capacity and labour availability.

He says careful planning and coordination with utilities, resource owners and government agencies will be crucial to sustaining investment momentum into 2026.

