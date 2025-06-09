SODELPA GS granted overseas travel by court

Former Member of Parliament and SODELPA General Secretary Simione Rasova has been granted permission by the court to travel to Australia to attend the party’s campaign summer school.

Rasova is currently facing charges including one count of providing false information to a public servant, as well as allegations that he unlawfully obtained more than $21,000 in parliamentary allowances between 2019 and 2020 by misrepresenting his place of residence.

As part of his bail conditions, Rasova had been barred from overseas travel, and his passport was previously surrendered to the State.

In yesterday’s court appearance, the court noted that Rasova has consistently complied with his bail conditions. It also took into account that he had been granted overseas travel permission on similar grounds in the past and had returned as required.

The court ordered that Rasova’s passport be temporarily released on the condition that he posts a $2,500 bond.

The stop departure order issued against him will be lifted once the bond is paid, and Immigration authorities are to be formally notified of the court’s decision.

The court further ruled that Rasova’s travel restrictions will come back into effect on February 6, his scheduled return date. His matter has been adjourned and will be called again on the 9th of next month.

