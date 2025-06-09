SME development knowledge exchange launched

The Ministry of Commerce and Business Development along with Korea’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, commenced their Knowledge Exchange and Workshop on Small Medium Enterprise Development today.

Assistant Minister for Commerce and Development Sachida Nand said Korea’s development experience demonstrates how sustained policy commitment and strong institutional coordination can drive entrepreneurship and industry growth.

“While our national contexts differ, the principle of strategic planning, capacity building, innovation support, and public-private collaborations provide important reference points as Pacific Island countries continue to refine and strengthen their own MSME ecosystems.”

He further highlighted the importance of MSMEs in Fiji’s economy, noting its contribution to 80 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product before COVID-19.

“Fiji’s economic recovery, resilience, and long-term prosperity will depend heavily on how effective we support and empower these enterprises; the local innovators, farmers, physicians, and entrepreneurs who drive grassroots development.”

The three-day workshop hosts Pacific Island partners and delegates from Korea and World Bank, in an exchange of insights and experiences to build inclusive prosperity across the Pacific.

