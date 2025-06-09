Sisters win big with sustainable business idea

[File Photo]

Two sisters from Matuku in Lau have won the top prize in the Sustainability category at the 2026 Fiji Innovation Hub Hackathon. They took home $3,000 for their business idea.

The sisters represented their family business, Blue Vault, which combines aquaculture with sustainable tourism.

Amelia East, co-founder of Blue Vault, shared that the business began while she worked a nine-to-five job. She explains it is run by the sisters, with their parents managing the land and sea they aim to preserve.

Blue Vault focuses on integrated aquaculture farming to restore marine life affected by cyclones and environmental changes. East said the hackathon win would increase visibility and help secure funding for a $1 million expansion plan.

She urges iTaukei resource owners to use their skills and resources to create economic impact in their communities.

The two-day hackathon featured 15 participants across Fintech, Ease of Doing Business, and Sustainability categories.

Teams pitched ideas to solve real-world challenges. The Fiji Innovation Hub supports entrepreneurship, sustainable development, and innovation with local and international partners.

