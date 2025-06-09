Single mother reflects on Iraq peacekeeping mission

Keresi Gaunavinaka Sorowaqili left Fiji for a peacekeeping mission in Iraq when her son was just eight months old.

The single mother of one was deployed as part of the First Battalion troop in Baghdad, one of just four female navy officers among 16 officers and 143 other Republic of Fiji Military soldiers.

Sorowaqili says serving overseas was a meaningful experience, as it was her first peacekeeping mission, but being away from her son was the toughest challenge.

“I really missed my son. I had difficulty trying to contact him because of the time difference. I think we were 12 hours behind,”.

Despite the challenges, she says her son remains her main source of motivation.

Sorowaqili is encouraging mothers, particularly single mothers, to aim high, set goals, and establish strong standards for their children.

