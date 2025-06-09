Singh outlines growth strategy for Fiji Rice

Minister for Public Enterprises, Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts, Charan Jeath Singh, has outlined a strategic direction for Fiji Rice Pte Limited aimed at strengthening commercial performance, youth engagement and long-term food security.

During a recent visit to the company’s Dreketi Mill, Singh met with the board, chief executive officer, management and staff to assess operations and future plans.

He was briefed on production trends, financial performance, infrastructure upgrades and expansion efforts.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister described Fiji Rice as a strategic national asset, saying its role goes beyond agribusiness to include supporting local farmers, strengthening food security and contributing to the wider agricultural sector.

Singh stressed that as a public enterprise, the company must improve productivity, grow revenue, enhance commercial discipline and gradually reduce its reliance on government support.

While reaffirming the government’s commitment to backing Fiji Rice, he said that support must be matched with accountability, measurable results and strong execution.

He expressed confidence that with focused leadership and reforms, the company can achieve greater financial self-sufficiency and continue serving the national interest.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.