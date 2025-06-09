Security detail blocks questions as media seek answers from Head of State

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has declined to comment on questions surrounding a recommendation from the Judicial Services Commission in relation to the ongoing developments at the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

When approached by FBC News at an event held this afternoon at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital, members of the President’s security detail repeatedly told the media “no question.” The President later responded briefly to a reporter, stating he had no comment.

It is understood the Judicial Services Commission has recommended the removal of Acting FICAC Commissioner Lavi Rokoika. However, reports indicate the President has written back to the Commission seeking clarification and recommending certain conditions before taking further action.

Article continues after advertisement

Those conditions are believed to include considerations around severance arrangements and allowing Rokoika the opportunity to reapply.

The latest developments follow allegations raised by Charlie Charters, who claimed irregularities involving the Fiji Sports Council and FICAC.

Charters was arrested at the Nadi International Airport over the weekend, detained for two nights at FICAC headquarters in Suva, and later charged and produced in court on Monday.

Since then, the Judicial Services Commission has convened, made its recommendation to the President, and no formal decision has yet been publicly announced.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.